FALLEN ANGELS, THE HOLY ROSENBERGS, and EQUUS Set For Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Menier Chocolate Factory has announced three upcoming shows beginning performances this winter. Fallen Angels will kick off the lineup, beginning previews in November. It will be followed by The Holy Rosenbergs and Equus. Learn more below!

Fallen Angels

First performed exactly 100 years ago, Noël Coward’s outrageous comedy FALLEN ANGELS remains one of his funniest creations.

Best friends Jane and Julia, now settled in happy marriages, receive an unexpected visit from a glamorous ex-boyfriend, and passions are rekindled with explosive results.

This is the first London revival of the play in 25 years.

FALLEN ANGELS opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 2 December, with previews from 21 November, and runs until 21 February 2026.

The Holy Rosenbergs

The Rosenbergs of Edgware are a family in crisis. Father David is desperately trying to save a failing catering business; mother Lesley is trying to save a failing husband, and their daughter Ruth is facing public vilification for investigating war crimes in Gaza for the UN. When tragedy strikes, the family is thrown into even deeper turmoil.

Ryan Craig‘s play THE HOLY ROSENBERGS premiered at The National Theatre in 2011, is now even more timely and painfully pertinent.

THE HOLY ROSENBERGS runs at Menier Chocolate Factory from 27 February to 2 May 2026.

Equus

What prompts a 17-year-old boy to blind six horses? This is the challenge presented to psychiatrist Martin Dysart as he delves into the psyche of his young patient Alan Strang to search for the answers and at the same time questioning whether the cure is more dangerous than the crime.

Peter Shaffer‘s brilliantly intriguing award-winning play EQUUS is now considered a modern masterpiece.

EQUUS runs at Menier Chocolate Factory from 7 May to 27 June 2026.