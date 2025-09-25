Extra Matinee Added for Megan Hilty in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to demand, Megan Hilty will perform a second concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 24 May 2026, now at 2.30pm & 7pm. Tickets for the first concert sold out in a matter of minutes, with the second concert going on sale at 10am on Friday 26 September. The concert marks Megan’s first return to London since 2018.

Megan Hilty is most recognisable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical drama Smash, and is currently starring as Madeline Ashton in the Broadway smash-hit musical Death Becomes Her, for which she received a Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination and two Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to Smash, Megan’s television credits include playing Lily in Annie Live! on NBC, Bravo’s Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Hulu’s Difficult People, CBS’s The Good Wife, The Good Fight, “Braindead” and “Desperate Housewives.” Hilty also starred in the NBC series Sean Saves the World as well as The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh for Amazon.

Megan also earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Patsy Cline in Patsy & Loretta. Additionally, her voice is featured on numerous animated series including KC the Koala on Disney Jr’s T.O.T.S., Holly Darlin on TrollsTopia, Wammawink in Netflix’s Centaurworld, and as Rosetta in many of Disney’s Tinkerbell films. Other animation credits include It’s Pony, Sofia The First, Madagascar: A Little Wild, Doc McStuffins, Phineas & Ferb, Family Guy, American Dad, and the singing voice of Snow White in the film Shrek the Third.

A native of Seattle, Hilty moved to New York City after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, and quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.

After four and a half years with Wicked, Megan went on to originate the role of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway’s 9 to 5: The Musical. Hilty was honoured with nominations for Lead Actress in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Awards and L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards.

Hilty also received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off. She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Featured Actress in a Play.

Hilty released a live album comprising songs from her concert tour entitled Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle which was recorded during one of her residencies at New York’s prestigious Café Carlyle. She also filmed her solo concert for the PBS Live from Lincoln Center series. Hilty continues to perform with world renowned orchestras such as the New York Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Houston Symphony, among many others. Megan is a frequent guest on PBS’ televised Live from Capitol Hill concerts and was the guest artist in the Christmas Concert with the iconic Tabernacle Choir, which aired on PBS in 2022. Her solo concerts, which combine the music from her varied television and theatrical career, continue to sell out and receive critical acclaim wherever she goes.