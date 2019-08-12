Extra Date Added To GATSBY THE MUSICAL At Zedel

"Live at Zedel" have announced an extra night added to the concert performance of "GATSBY" later this month. Due to the popularity of the event the show will now be playing on Tuesday 27th August at 7pm as well as the scheduled Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th.

Tickets are on sale now for the glitzy staging of F Scott Fitzgerald's novel. Told through music and song, we are given a fresh perspective of the story; seen here through the eyes of Daisy Buchanan, played by Jodie Steele (Heathers, Wicked, Rock of Ages). Ross William Wild, the former Spandau Ballet lead singer who has carved out a diverse career in entertainment as a talented singer and actor with his trademark 'edgy' performance style,will play Gatsby. Four times Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams takes on the role of 'Myrtle Wilson', perhaps the most tragic of all Fitzgerald's characters left scattered in the wake of the American Dream.

The company, that includes Musical Director Edward Court (Notre Dame, Camelot in Concert - London Palladium, Aladdin), Matthew Wycliffe (The Commitments, Jersey Boys, Buddy in The Buddy Holly Story), Greg Canestrari (Miss Saigon 25thAnniversary Gala Performance, Over The Rainbow, Cabaret), Lauren Chinery (Miss Nightingale West End, Dreamboats and Petticoats) and Samson Ajewole (La Cage Aux Folles, The Life, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), are thrilled that audiences will now have an extra chance to catch this exclusive concert performance - a great event for lovers of new musical theatre.

Written by Linnie Reedman with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, this is set to be a party that can't be missed this summer. But, whilst revelling in the glitz and glamour, we'll also get a glimpse of the sadness and the secrets that ripple beneath the surface; as we follow the characters' quest to discover what happened to Jay Gatsby. Don't expect a happy ending - but the journey there, through the Roaring Jazz Age, will be one to celebrate, and remember.

Tickets are available now, for the three nights: Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28thand Thursday 29thAugust at 7pm.

BOX OFFICE 020 7734 4888

www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/gatsby-the-musical/





