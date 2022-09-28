Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Extension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush Theatre

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Extension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush Theatre

Following audience and 5* critical acclaim, the world premiere of Waleed Akhtar's 'THE P WORD' has today released a new trailer and an extension to the run has been announced. The P Word will now end on 29 October 2022.

'I'm not in your Britain. I'm in another Britain.'

Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men. This story of who wins in the luck of the life's draw is a new Bush Theatre commission.

Deirdre O'Halloran, Literary Manager of the Bush Theatre said, 'The P Word is the story of an unlikely friendship in a time where it feels like we're all increasingly divided, there is something quietly revolutionary about the people who manage to reach across barricades and find ways of communicating. The play started out as a seed commission at the Bush, with Waleed writing a full first draft in just a week and the team was so excited and inspired by its activism, truthfulness, and hopefulness. It's a queer story that could not be more relevant to Britain today.'

The Bush is proud to be working with Micro Rainbow to realise this production. Micro Rainbow opened the first safe house in the United Kingdom dedicated solely to LGBTQI asylum seekers and refugees - https://microrainbow.org/

Tickets priced from £20 (concessions available) can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock TheatrePhotos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock Theatre
September 28, 2022

'House of Flamenka' is the world premiere of a new dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips, a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The show runs through 8 October at the Peacock Theatre in the West End. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'
September 28, 2022

Joining the company of Frozen in the West End are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa) and more. Get a first look at the new cast members in character here!
Ballet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera HouseBallet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera House
September 28, 2022

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black return to the Linbury Theatre this autumn with two new works to commemorate their twentieth anniversary. They present the Say It Loud / Black Sun mixed programme, new to the Royal Opera House, exploring the company's vibrant history and celebrating their impact on the British ballet landscape.
Ava Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's PrizeAva Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize
September 28, 2022

Emerging playwright Ava Wong Davies has won the £5,000 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize in association with Platform Presents for her play 'Graceland'.
The Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming SeasonThe Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming Season
September 28, 2022

The Unicorn has announced four new productions from as part of its upcoming season, including The Trial Of Josie K, Stiles And Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Invisible Man, and Squirrel.