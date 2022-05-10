Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive Ticket Prices on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Get your exclusive ticket prices by midnight tonight!

May. 10, 2022  
Dear Evan Hansen

Winner of three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is a West End must-see!

From the songwriters of The Greatest Showman and La La Land comes a timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, Dear Evan Hansen is the winner of 3 Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Original Score and Best Actor. It is also the winner of two WhatsOnStage Awards and a Critics' Circle Theatre Award.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a show that will go straight to your heart.

Limited Time Exclusive Prices - must book before midnight tonight!

Tickets at £20, £30, £40 & £50

Valid Monday to Friday performances until 3 June 2022.

(Excl. Saturday performances)

For a limited time only, book exclusively priced tickets by midnight tonight!


Get the best prices on tickets to Dear Evan Hansen - click here.


