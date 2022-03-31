Exclusive Prices: Book Tickets Now For Donald Trump Play THE 47TH

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

'It's not a game for gentlemen we're playing, Political and civilized. This is Historic'

It is 2024 and as America goes to the polls, democracy itself is on the brink. Who takes the White House - and at what cost?

The team behind the multi award-winning King Charles III reunite as Rupert Goold directs the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's viciously funny The 47th, a chaotic glimpse into the underbelly of the greatest political show on earth - the next presidential race.

With Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump, Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump.

Exclusive ticket prices for The 47th

Tickets at Â£15, Â£25, Â£35 and Â£45.

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 4 April to 18 April 2022 (Excl. Saturday performances)

Book by 3 April