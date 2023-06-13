Exclusive Presale for WISHMAS: A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

Get your festive tickets from just £59!

Jun. 13, 2023

Ever wondered where all of your wishes go? For as long as there have been wishes, there has been Wishmas, an enchanted world where wishes take flight.

For those who believe, the portal to Wishmas opens its doors for a twinkle in time during the most magical season: Christmas.

Wishmas is a fully immersive winter-time experience for all the family. Join us to discover magical realms and meet out of this world characters. See first hand what happens to your wonderful wishes as you follow them on their magical journey to the heart of Wishmas.

Book now and be the first to share your wish at Wishmas.

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure is at The Old Bauble Factory, London from 14 November 2023 - 7 January 2024




