Exclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West End

Get tickets from just £24!

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Exclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West End

Exclusive Presale for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Good Omens, Coraline and The Sandman, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only.

Garnering more than 60 five-star reviews, this spectacular and thrilling theatrical event is a tour de force of magic and storytelling.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean…

Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane is at the Noël Coward Theatre from 11 October 2023 -  25 November




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU, London Coliseum Photo
Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU, London Coliseum

Whether We Will Rock You will attract the attention of Trading Standards is unknown but rarely has a show been so poorly named.

2
Equity Brings Its Save Our ENO Campaign to London Assembly in Latest Effort to Halt ACE De Photo
Equity Brings Its 'Save Our ENO' Campaign to London Assembly in Latest Effort to Halt ACE Decision to Move Out of London

Equity, the union for performers and creatives, will today (Thursday 8 June) take its campaign to save the jobs of its chorus and stage management members at the English National Opera to the London Assembly.

3
AINT TOO PROUD, GREASE, FROZEN & More to Participate in Kids Week Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD, GREASE, FROZEN & More to Participate in Kids Week

London’s world-famous theatres are preparing to welcome families this summer, as long-running audience development initiative Kids Week returns.

4
Cast and Creatives Revealed For GHOST LIGHT: A New Musical Photo
Cast and Creatives Revealed For GHOST LIGHT: A New Musical

Ghost Light, the new musical by Molly O'Gorman playing at the Hope Theatre next month, has announced its cast and creative team.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre SeasonInterview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season
Tim Sheader Appointed as New Artistic Director of Donmar WarehouseTim Sheader Appointed as New Artistic Director of Donmar Warehouse
Now Onsale: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud TheatreNow Onsale: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre
Review: PATRIOTS, Noël Coward TheatreReview: PATRIOTS, Noël Coward Theatre

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You