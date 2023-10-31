Exclusive Presale on Extension Period for Cirque Du Soleil - Alegria at the Royal Albert Hall

Step into the light in January 2024 with Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegria: In a New Light, playing at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited season. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, this all-time classic has been reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. It will whisk audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.



At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría: In a New Light witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to defy the status-quo and bring joy to the world.



With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, mesmerising acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humour, Alegría: In a New Light unfolds a touching immersive experience filled with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle suitable for all the family.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Contains loud noises, some dark scenes and flashing lights that may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Cirque du Soleil - Alegria is at the Royal Albert Hall from 11 January - 3 March 2024.

Extension Performance Dates: 13 February 2024 - 03 March 2024