Exclusive: FOR BLACK BOYS... Now Onsale

Exclusive: For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy now onsale

'I found a king in me and now I love you

I found a king in you and now I love me'



Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts – and imaginations – run wild.



For Black Boys is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse – where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.



Following its sold out runs at The Royal Court Theatre and New Diorama Theatre, the award winning For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is at the Garrick Theatre from 25 March – 7 May 2024