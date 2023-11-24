Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Exclusive: FOR BLACK BOYS... Now Onsale

The award winning show transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy

Exclusive: For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy now onsale

'I found a king in me and now I love you
I found a king in you and now I love me'

Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts – and imaginations – run wild.

For Black Boys  is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse – where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Following its sold out runs at The Royal Court Theatre and New Diorama Theatre, the award winning For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is at the Garrick Theatre from 25 March – 7 May 2024


RELATED STORIES

1
WICKED Will Welcome New Cast Members in March 2024 Photo
WICKED Will Welcome New Cast Members in March 2024

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, will welcome Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), and welcome back former cast member Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba) to London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 12 March 2024.

2
Cast Set For the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Photo
Cast Set For the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Producers Playful Productions has announced the full cast for the West End return of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ record breaking collaboration The Unfriend. Rehearsals are underway ahead of performances beginning at the Wyndhams’ Theatre on 16 December.

3
Review: YOUNG ASSOCIATES MIXED BILL, Sadlers Wells Photo
Review: YOUNG ASSOCIATES MIXED BILL, Sadler's Wells

Sadler’s Wells is a busy old place, with numerous performance spaces, departments and associated initiatives. One being the very worthwhile Young Associates programme which helps “talented dance artists aged 18-24 giving them a crucial first step into their careers as choreographers”.

4
Marylebone Theatre Reveals Spring 2024 Season Photo
Marylebone Theatre Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Marylebone Theatre has announced an exciting Spring 2024 season of drama and dance.  The season includes a contemporary adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s Dream of a Ridiculous Man by Laurence Boswell; famed poet Sir Ben Okri presents Revolution Earth; the moving The Most Precious of Goods is translated and directed by Nicholas Kent; and Marylebone Theatre presents its first dance pieces. 

