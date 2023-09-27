Exclusive 48 Hour Presale: STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

The show opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a limited season from 8 February 2024. 

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Exclusive 48 Hour Presale: Standing at the Sky's Edge 

The multi-award winning new musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge – winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production and the South Bank Sky Arts Award – transfers to the West End following sold-out runs at the National Theatre and Sheffield Theatres.

Hailed as 'the most exciting new British musical in years' (WhatsOnStage), Standing at the Sky’s Edge was originally written as a love letter to Sheffield, charting the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss, and survival.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director Robert Hastie, with irresistible songs of legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and a beautiful, hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of the landmark housing estate - a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.   

Standing at the Sky’s Edge opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a limited season from 8 February 2024- 3 August 2024




