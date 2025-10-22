Equity Responds To Manchester Pride Liquidation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After news broke that the organisation behind Manchester Pride has entered voluntary liquidation, Equity has issued a statement calling the development “hugely concerning to those owed money.”

“After too much uncertainty, the news that the organisation in charge of Manchester Pride is going into liquidation will be hugely concerning to those owed money,” said Karen Lockney, Equity’s North West Official. “Yesterday afternoon, Equity held a meeting for affected performers and creatives – some of whom are out of pocket by thousands. We heard upsetting stories from people unsure if they can make payments for rent, medical prescriptions and other essentials. Treating working professionals like this is unacceptable.”

Lockney urged anyone who worked at Manchester Pride but has not been paid to contact Equity immediately. The union is collecting contractual information to pursue all available options to recover money owed and will begin those processes at once.

Equity also confirmed it is in discussions with Manchester City Council and other stakeholders “to ensure artists’ voices are heard in discussions about the future of Pride in the city,” with the goal of creating “a Pride that is rooted in the local community and the Gay Village, and which has workers’ rights embedded from the outset.”

To further assist those affected, Equity will host an in-person session on Thursday, October 23, from 8–10 p.m. at Via on Canal Street, where representatives will provide membership and claims forms for anyone unpaid by Manchester Pride. Attendees can find Equity staff downstairs, wearing grey Equity hoodies.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of Manchester Pride announced that rising costs, declining ticket sales, and an unsuccessful Euro Pride bid have left the organisation financially unsustainable. Liquidators have been appointed to contact artists, suppliers, and contractors who are owed money.

Manchester Pride’s board expressed “enormous sadness” over the closure and extended thanks to the staff, volunteers, and supporters who helped deliver the event over the past two decades.