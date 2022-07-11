Equity Releases Guidance on the Use of Non-Disclosure Agreements in the UK Film, Television and Games Industries

Equity, the U.K. performers' union, has released a guidance for performers regarding the 'Use and Misuse of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in the UK Film, Television and Games Industries.'

According to the document, it "aims to address the wide-spread use of Non-Disclosure Agreements across the UK audio-visual industries and to clarify what is, and what is not reasonable. It is primarily intended as guidance for artists and talent and to clearly lay out a set of standards by which NDAs may be reasonably understood and used."

An NDA is an agreement that seeks to protect information by imposing obligations of confidentiality on the recipient of that information. The use of NDAs is widespread across the industry and not limited to film and TV production or commercials. However, Equity alleges that "many of these NDAs are inappropriate and excessive for performers; infringe UK law, and, assuming UK lawyers were recently involved in their drafting/approval, could breach their professional conduct rules."

The document lays out what is considered an acceptable use of an NDA, and what is not. Equity is asking for the end of the practice of asking performers to sign NDAs as part of the audition process. The document also seeks to ensure that NDAs do not prevent signatories from reporting bullying, harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Read the full guidance here.