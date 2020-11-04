Eleanor Lloyd Appointed President Of Society Of London Theatre

Eleanor Lloyd brings extensive industry experience to the role of SOLT President.

It has been announced at today's Society of London Theatre (SOLT) Annual General Meeting that Eleanor Lloyd will be the new President of SOLT.

As an independent Producer who has served on the SOLT board for the past six years, Eleanor Lloyd brings extensive industry experience to the role of SOLT President.

Earlier this year, Lloyd's site-specific production of Witness For The Prosecution celebrated its 1000th performance at a specially created theatre in London's County Hall. Her production of new play Emilia, which ran at Shakespeare's Globe and the Vaudeville Theatre last year, won three 2020 Olivier Awards.

Lloyd, an alumna of producer development programme Stage One, began her career at the Royal Court and Gate Theatres, whilst also producing fringe shows in London and Edinburgh. Lloyd's West End productions include co-productions and collaborations with The Donmar Warehouse, the Almeida Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe and Sonia Friedman Productions, among many others.

The appointment of Eleanor Lloyd follows the conclusion of Kenny Wax's three-year tenure.

Eleanor Lloyd, President of SOLT, said:

'Our theatre industry has a crucial role to play as the nation recovers from an unprecedented crisis. I am proud to be stepping up at this critical moment and committed to helping our vibrant and diverse community rebuild. I want to thank Kenny Wax and SOLT Chief Executive Julian Bird for their calm leadership through the choppy waters of the last eight months. I can't wait to welcome back our passionate audiences and I will work tirelessly to ensure London remains a global destination for the best live theatre.'

Kenny Wax, outgoing President of SOLT, said:

'It has been a great honour to serve as President for the past three years of this extraordinary and (in my opinion) undervalued trade organisation. The work that SOLT has done led by Julian and his team has been titanic since the first lockdown in March. One would like to hand over the reigns of an organisation with the industry in good health, but the extraordinary circumstances of the past eight months make that impossible. I would like to thank the board and the membership for supporting me during my time as President and to take this opportunity to wish Eleanor all the very best in her new role.'

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of SOLT, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Eleanor Lloyd as the new president of SOLT. She takes on the role at a time of great turmoil and uncertainty for our industry, in which SOLT has arguably never played a more important part in providing a voice for theatre, ensuring industry professionals are protected, and lobbying for the vital support we need to survive as a sector. Having worked across so many forms of theatre, from the fringe to the West End, I believe Eleanor is well placed to help steward SOLT and its members, helping us weather this storm. SOLT would also like to thank President Kenny Wax and Vice President Caro Newling for their tireless work over the past three years.'

