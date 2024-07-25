Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters to Return to Host WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage icons Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will return to co-host their second annual WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden on Saturday 10 August from 10.00am.

Bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends, West End Woofs (and Meows) is a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.



Elaine and Bernadette first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020, before hosting their first live event in 2023. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 25 years on.



Elaine Paige said today, “I’m so thrilled to be hosting West End Woofs again this year with my pal Bernadette. Last year was such a great success as we found forever homes for so many dogs and cats from the animal shelters, that came along, who care for the abandoned animals until homes are found. So, along with our supporters from the world of entertainment, I can’t wait to make this year’s West End Woofs (and Meows!) even more successful!”



Bernadette Peters said today, “I’m thrilled once again to be joining my friend, another animal lover and great star Elaine Paige, for our second “live” animal adoption event, West End Woofs (and Meows), which brings animals and people who need them together in the UK. If you’d like a new best friend, please join us to meet the animals and maybe fall in love”.



The adoption event begins at 10.00am with a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets. From 11.00am adoptees make their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End’s favourite stars from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and Sister Act, with special guests to be announced. Money raised on ticket donations goes towards the shelters. You must purchase a ticket to gain access to the Church grounds to meet the adoptable pets and enjoy the staged section of the event.



The participating shelters and rescue groups taking part in WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) are:

All Dogs matter

Home Run Hounds

Pro Dogs Direct

Saving Saints

German Shepard Rescue South

Noahs Ark Romanian rescue

Helping Dogs and Cats UK

Peterborough Cat Rescue



All proceeds from the event will benefit the great work they do.

For more information visit: www.westendwoofs.dog





