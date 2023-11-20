Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Edouard Louis' Novella WHO KILLED MY FATHER Comes to Camden People's Theatre

Édouard Louis' searing novella 'Who Killed My Father' explores the physical impact of political decisions through questions of class, masculinity, and homophobia in Winter London Premiere at Camden People's Theatre.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 2 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 3 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Edouard Louis' Novella WHO KILLED MY FATHER Comes to Camden People's Theatre

Surrogate presents Who Killed My Father based on the book by Édouard Louis, translated by Lorin Stein and adapted and directed for stage by Nora Wardell at Camden People's Theatre, 28 Nov - 2nd Dec.

An intimate declaration of love from son to father, and a defiant call for social justice.  

Surrogate are delighted to bring Who Killed My Father (Qui a tué mon père) to Camden People's Theatre for its London premiere, following a critically acclaimed, sell-out debut and a successful tour of Scotland, and a week at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Who Killed My Father is based on the searing autobiographical novella by Édouard Louis, translated by Lorin Stein, and adapted for the stage by director Nora Wardell. Established stage and screen actor Michael Marcus returns to the role of Édouard.

Growing up gay in a small town in France, Édouard endured the violence and homophobia of his alcoholic, right-wing father, a factory worker.

In 2000, his father suffered an accident in the workplace which left him bed-bound and on morphine for the pain. Now, Édouard confronts his father, uncovering a startling connection between political decisions and his father's broken body.

Édouard's anger transforms to compassion as his father's capacity for violence appears to be the product of years of social brutality. Louis sets about rewriting the recent social and political history of France, exposing how the consequences of neo-liberal ‘reforms' inflicted on the lives of workers are lived out in their own bodies.

Who Killed My Father is an intimate declaration of love from son to father and a defiant call for social justice. Surrogate's second work for the stage, this timely piece exposes the physical effects of political decisions by examining class, masculinity, and homophobia. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Twos Company Stages DONT DESTROY ME Next Year Photo
Two's Company Stages DON'T DESTROY ME Next Year

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January,  Don’t  Destroy Me  by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Known for reinvigorating forgotten masterpieces and bringing them to London theatres, this pivotal new production will share a tender and insightful story about Jewish refugees in post-war London.  

2
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024

Following his sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, multi award-winning comedian Liam Withnail embarks on his first UK tour. 2024 will see him bringing his critically acclaimed show Chronic Boom to audiences around  the UK: from Aberdeen to Southampton, Liverpool to Soho (Theatre) and lots in between.

3
Edouard Louis Searing Novella WHO KILLED MY FATHER To Embark On Winter London Premiere At Photo
Edouard Louis' Searing Novella WHO KILLED MY FATHER To Embark On Winter London Premiere At Camden People's Theatre, 28 November - 2 December

Édouard Louis' searing novella 'Who Killed My Father' explores the physical impact of political decisions through questions of class, masculinity, and homophobia. Don't miss the Winter London Premiere at Camden People's Theatre by Surrogate.

4
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Li Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights

Legend-dairy queen of the Black Country and Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime star Doreen Tipton lit up the city sky when she turned on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday evening (17 November), followed by a spectacular firework display.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
WICKED

Recommended For You