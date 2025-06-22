Edinburgh Deaf Festival Returns with Vibrant New Line-Up for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edinburgh Deaf Festival is back for 2025, with a vibrant programme of shows and events embracing everything from new drama to comedy, music and magic. After a long, tough but ultimately successful campaign, this unique annual celebration of deaf culture, is laying the foundations for future expansion after securing three-year funding from Creative Scotland.

Last night saw the launch of a programme featuring more than 70 scheduled events and activities from 8-17 August. Among those taking part in the fourth annual festival are comedians John Smith and Gavin Lilley and Gaelic and Scots singer and musician Evie Waddell, who are all well-known to hearing audiences. There will be a specially commissioned production written and directed by Nadia Nadarajah, who recently earned huge acclaim as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra at The Globe.

As part of the drive to expand the festival’s reach among hearing audiences Evie will perform at Summerhall as well as the Deaf Action HQ and venue in Albany Street.

Among the highlights in this year’s programme are:

Echoes Across Time: Three women, three timelines. In 2000 and 2012 deaf women vanished without explanation. In 2025 small traces of their lives begin to reappear. A specially commissioned new production by Nadia Nadarajah. Performed in BSL with English voiceover for hearing audiences.

John Smith Show’s 20 Years of Laughter: Celebrate two decades of sharp wit and non-stop laughter with one of the UK’s best-known deaf comedians.

Deaffy Drag Queeny: Glitter, Gags and GSV: Deaffy drag queens Mary and Danielle bring cheeky charm, outrageous wit and deaf gay Pride to the stage.

Ivory Cutlery by Evie Wadell: Let your imagination run wild with Evie Waddell as she presents a visual and musical storytelling experience inspired by the magnificently eccentric Scottish poet and singer Ivor Cutler.

Gavin Lilley: Signs of the Times: A hugely popular deaf comedian who bridges the gap with hearing audiences with his fresh take on everything from parenthood to travel misadventures.

Magic Morgan and Liliana: A family-friendly show packed with illusions, comedy and mime.

Scratch Night: An evening of bold new ideas from comedy to experimental acts – raw creativity which may be the next big thing.

Organized by Deaf Action (the world’s oldest deaf charity and deaf-led organization which dates back 190 years to 1835) the festival continues the pioneering work that made Edinburgh a world-leader in championing the interests of deaf people.

Other festival events include a networking session with Scottish-based theatre company Solar Bear, allowing deaf and hearing creatives to connect, a pub quiz, karaoke, discussions, parties and film screenings.

There will be comedy and drama workshops, guided tours of The Georgian House, the Royal Botanic Garden and National Galleries Scotland. A festival Youth Club for deaf young people aged 10-18 will run from 8-10 August and there will be a parent and toddler group.

The festival, which runs in collaboration with the Fringe, is also working with Summerhall, the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh International Book Festival to provide a range of accessible events.

An interpreter and captioning request service will allow deaf people to arrange an interpreter or captioner for Fringe shows that are not accessible. Deaf Action is working with local businesses to create The Edinburgh Signing Quarter, a network of deaf-friendly cafes and bars in the Broughton Street and Canonmills area.

