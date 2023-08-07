EDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind Blub Blub to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Blub Blub

Featuring newly composed songs inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns' The Carnival of the Animals, Blub Blub is a charming story about the cohabitation of two fish finding each other in an aquarium, both wanting to escape, but with conflicting views of how. Blending physical theatre, miniature set design and puppetry, along with a mysterious live score, it's a show every generation can enjoy.

How important is the staging of the show to the storytelling?

When we put miniature sets on the Over Head Projector, the stage becomes a fish tank. The only ‘living’ set on stage is the live music band, and the rest all exists as an illusion. For the glass wall, there’s no sets or marks for them, but exists only by acting. When Betty is thrown into the fish tank, Better marks an invisible line and creates a division once more inside the tank. We are building and breaking our own walls everyday, without noticing it, just like we set the stage in an empty theatre, and we believe it exists, and we strike the sets after the show.

What is the significance of returning to the Fringe in 2023?

2022 was our first Edinburgh Fringe. Every moment I went through was exciting, and when we finally felt like we could enjoy the fringe, the whole month passed and it was already gone! Based on the experience, we are trying to enjoy the Fringe 100% from the beginning this year. It is extraordinarily special this year since it’s the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relationships between South Korea and the United Kingdom. We feel honoured to be selected as a part of the official 2023 Korean Season, and we hope to experience diverse cultural exchanges furthermore.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Families, because Blub Blub can embrace all ages. This timely, humorous, multimedia show entrances the younger audience with a compelling story filled with surrealist elements. And for adults, it offers the chance to be able to reflect on the world we live in together and to think about the pure desire to live a better life. If you are interested in a unique setting and concept, and love active physical theatre, you would definitely love Blub Blub.

What would you like audience to take away from it?

Through the story of fish in the tank, I hope we can take a step away from the world we live in. Being trapped in invisible walls that are blocking us could be a barrier or at the same time, a safety net. I guess we are not so much different from those two fish in the tank. I hope we can share the moment of thinking about how we should face them and dream of flapping fins and gills!

