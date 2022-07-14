EDINBURGH 2022: SKANK Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind Skank to chat about bringing the show to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about 'Skank'.

Skank is a one-woman comedy-drama about ambition and death. The best way to describe it is as a 'slice of life'. Kate shows you increasingly intimate parts of her world with sharp wit and unflinching honesty. There are funny moments, reflective moments and painful moments - just like in life.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I remember sitting in the Pleasance Courtyard during my first summer at the University of Edinburgh, thinking: "I want my poster to be in here one day." The Fringe has been on my list of top to-dos ever since I started making my own work in 2019. It's such a special festival to be involved in, there's so much variety and it's so exciting to be part of the madness. I'm really looking forward to bringing Skank back this year, even though last year nearly killed me. It's addictive!

How has the show been received so far?

It's been really well received so far! THANK GOD! I get a lot of people coming up to me after the show or messaging me privately after, saying not only how much they laughed but also how much it touched them. Everyone knows a 'Linda' from the office who laughs too loudly and whose main concern is the weather forecast, and everyone has their eye on their own 'Sexy Gary' so there's lots of laughter of recognition. Similarly, everyone has had their own health scares and has wondered what the hell they're supposed to be doing with their life, so people relate to the play on multiple levels.

Who would you like to come and see it?

I would like everyone to come see it! I really don't have a preference of audience demographic. I've had a huge variety of audience members in the Skank shows and everyone seems to gain something from it and find different sections of it funny. COME ONE AND ALL! But on a professional and selfish level, I'd love for some big wig industry people to come see it as I'd love some support and advice on how to take my career to the next level. I'd love to make Skank, or one of my other ideas into a TV show. We did have the one and only SAM MENDEZ come last year! So, if you're reading this Sammy boy - I'm available for auditions.

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

I hope that audiences feel uplifted by Kate's story and that they leave the show feeling full of hope that there is help out there if you are suffering from mental health scares. I love entertaining people and making them feel things, so if audiences leave Skank and feel like they've had a bloody good hour and that it's flown by, then I'm happy!

Photo credit: Shay Rowan