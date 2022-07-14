EDINBURGH 2022: Kylie Brakeman Q&A

BWW catches up with Kylie Brakeman to chat about bringing Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night.

Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night started out as a one-minute comedy sketch that I posted online during the pandemic about a highly strung agent taking calls as she drives down Sunset Blvd. And now she's live! Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night is a comedy character show with a loose narrative arc. It follows Linda as she guides the audience through a masterclass on how to make it in Hollywood, while trying to work through her own career setbacks to sign her dream client. We meet a lot of other characters from her life along the way.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I think it'll be such a fun place to perform it to different audiences. I'm hoping to meet that percentage of people who don't know me at all and just wandered in absolutely wasted. I value their opinion the most. Will they hate it? Will they love it? I want to know if they'll throw things at me.

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I came to Edinburgh for a wild 36 hours in 2019, and the energy was so exciting! In that time, I never slept and met a new person every 5 minutes, so I'm stoked to see what an entire month there would be like. I'm hoping to see a lot of acts that surprise me and meet cool performers from around the world. I hope to eat a lot of sausage rolls and see at least one show where a circus performer bends themselves into a tiny little ball.

Where might we have seen you before?

I have a big online presence so you may have seen my sketch comedy there! I perform live in LA every week, I also appeared on the New York Times' Great Performers List in 2020. I voice a cartoon monkey on The Hamlet Factory on HBO Max. I've appeared in online sketch comedy for G4, Smosh, Snapchat, and more.

Who would you like to come and see you?

I think anyone who is a fan of character driven sketch would enjoy the show! There's a lot of meta-Hollywood commentary as well, if you're into that sort of thing. I always enjoy meeting people who were fans of my online stuff and come to a live show, it still weirdly blows my mind that people want to come out to watch. Also hoping that some members of the royal family come to the show...so that I can give them a freakin' piece of my mind!

Photo credit: Greg Feiner