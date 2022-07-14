EDINBURGH 2022: Kylie Brakeman Q&A

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Jul. 14, 2022  
BWW catches up with Kylie Brakeman to chat about bringing Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night.

Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night started out as a one-minute comedy sketch that I posted online during the pandemic about a highly strung agent taking calls as she drives down Sunset Blvd. And now she's live! Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night is a comedy character show with a loose narrative arc. It follows Linda as she guides the audience through a masterclass on how to make it in Hollywood, while trying to work through her own career setbacks to sign her dream client. We meet a lot of other characters from her life along the way.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I think it'll be such a fun place to perform it to different audiences. I'm hoping to meet that percentage of people who don't know me at all and just wandered in absolutely wasted. I value their opinion the most. Will they hate it? Will they love it? I want to know if they'll throw things at me.

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I came to Edinburgh for a wild 36 hours in 2019, and the energy was so exciting! In that time, I never slept and met a new person every 5 minutes, so I'm stoked to see what an entire month there would be like. I'm hoping to see a lot of acts that surprise me and meet cool performers from around the world. I hope to eat a lot of sausage rolls and see at least one show where a circus performer bends themselves into a tiny little ball.

Where might we have seen you before?

I have a big online presence so you may have seen my sketch comedy there! I perform live in LA every week, I also appeared on the New York Times' Great Performers List in 2020. I voice a cartoon monkey on The Hamlet Factory on HBO Max. I've appeared in online sketch comedy for G4, Smosh, Snapchat, and more.

Who would you like to come and see you?

I think anyone who is a fan of character driven sketch would enjoy the show! There's a lot of meta-Hollywood commentary as well, if you're into that sort of thing. I always enjoy meeting people who were fans of my online stuff and come to a live show, it still weirdly blows my mind that people want to come out to watch. Also hoping that some members of the royal family come to the show...so that I can give them a freakin' piece of my mind!

Photo credit: Greg Feiner



