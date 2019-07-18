EDINBURGH 2019: WANNABE- THE SPICE GIRLS SHOW Q&A

BWW catches up with the performers of Wannabe- The Spice Girls Show to chat about bringing it to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show

GABBIE SMITH (who plays Scary):

Wannabe is a musical stage show that celebrates The Spice Girls, their music, Girl Power and 90s fashion and style! It's a high energy show that's packed with the songs that everyone knows. Each of our characters is inspired by a Spice Girl, giving some familiarity to the audience and we add our own special Spice to the mix too!

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

MELISSA POTTS (who plays Posh Spice):

The production was scheduled to perform at the Fringe before we even started this year's tour. It's already played to a sell-out audience at the Edinburgh Playhouse in March, it was an incredible experience.

We're all big fans of the Fringe and we're on for the late evening slot at the fabulous Assembly Rooms so hopefully people will be along at the end of the day for a party! It's also fantastic to have the opportunity of being in one venue for a month so that we can build word of mouth and give audiences ample opportunities to come and see the show. The show is perfect for Fringe audiences - i.e. all ages from anywhere in the world - after all, Spice World is global!

How has the show been received so far?

Natalie Gray (who plays Ginger Spice):

It's been going brilliantly! Not only do we have a fabulous time onstage, the reaction of the audience is immediate - especially when they hear the opening sounds of one of the Spice Girls' biggest hits like Say You'll Be There then they all join in! Audiences are a great mix of families, fans of the band who were there 20 years ago and who are reliving their pop music past and loads of people with their kids so the next generation can enjoy the songs and learn about Girl Power! There's also lots of dancing going on - people remember the moves!

We've had some really lovely comments on social media too - my favourite was when a lady said it was a 'flawless production' and she was going home to find her Union Jack dress to wear to the next show. That made my day - Ginger's Union Jack dress became an immediate style icon and I think it's the one costume she's most associated with. Really exciting because I have a unique costume inspired by that dress.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

LUCY PALMER (who plays Baby Spice):

I think it's a show that everyone can enjoy and we've seen really diverse audiences on tour so far - all having fun and rocking the Spice Girls' look (and dance moves!). Wannabe is a really entertaining show for all ages and it offers something different to audiences; this isn't a tribute act but it does know what audiences want, what they really really want! It's got an entertaining script, great music (some of it new arrangements), fabulous ensemble cast and a lot of humour. We all get on well too and I think that comes across to the audience. So I'd say if you were a fan back in the day, come to the Assembly Rooms with your friends, kids, neighbours, the bloke next door, your pals from around the world and have an hour of fun and song with us!

How did you get Posh to agree to this tour when she recently shunned the UK stadium shows?

RHIANNON PORTER (who plays Sporty):

Well, unlike the Poshless Girls on their recent stadium tour, this still has a Fab Five leading ladies, still very much together. Melissa Potts is our very own Posh and she was more than happy to be part of Wannabe's biggest theatre run to date!

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/wannabe-the-spice-girls-show

Photo credit: Keaton Chau

