EDINBURGH 2019: Pick Of The Programme - Comedy

With nearly 4,000 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe it can be a little overwhelming to select which shows to see. BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue has narrowed down her top ten picks in the comedy section of the programme.

Vikki Stone: Song Bird

Song Bird is definitely one of my most anticipated shows of the festival as Vikki Stone is a long time favourite of mine. This is her first full month run at the Fringe since 2014's Instrumental and I'm very much looking forward to a new hour of ridiculously catchy musical comedy.

Stephen Buchanan: Baby Dove

A much-loved act on the Glasgow comedy scene, this is Stephen Buchanan's debut hour at the Fringe. Baby Dove promises sharp storytelling and offbeat observations from the 27-year-old who lives with his mum and a refugee.

Tom Lenk Is Trash

I am thrilled to see that Tom Lenk is returning to the festival this year with both his solo stand up show and Byron Lane's play Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad On Craigslist which was one of my highlights last year. Tom Lenk has a knack for creating red carpet 'lewks' with household items and this show promises a "hilarious hour of craftertainment".

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman

Making her Edinburgh debut this year is US comedian Phoebe Robinson. While I haven't yet seen any of her stand-up, I'm a big fan of her two books You Can't Touch My Hair & Other Things I Still Have To Explain and Everything's Trash, But it's Okay so I'm very excited that she's coming to Edinburgh to make her UK debut!

Ashley Storrie: Hysterical

I caught a preview of Hysterical at the Glasgow Comedy festival in March and I'm very excited for Edinburgh audiences to see it. Ashley's previous show Adulting was one of the few I rated as five stars during the festival last year and if what I've seen so far is anything to go by- she's in for another very successful Fringe.

Ray Bradshaw: Deafinitely Baby

Ray Bradshaw's first child is due on the last day of the Edinburgh festival and instead of reading a baby book about it- he's doing a show. Ray is somebody that I will always enthusiastically recommend to people as he is an excellent storyteller with incredibly funny material. As with last years show Deaf Comedy Fam, the entire run will be sign language accessible.

Jessica Fostekew: Hench

I love the Hoovering podcast that Jessica Fostekew hosts but haven't yet managed to catch any of her stand-up. I'm looking forward to changing that at this year's festival! Hench has already been nominated for a Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show award based on a preview of the show.

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Dreamboat

Yes, there might be a slightly Glasgow heavy presence in my list but the city has a wealth of comedy talent. Christopher Macarthur-Boyd has been described as 'the wee speccy future of Glaswegian stand-up' and I have thoroughly enjoyed everything I've seen from him.

Arabella Weir: Does My Mum Loom Big in This?

Star of BBC's Two Doors Down and The Fast Show Arabella Weir is making her Edinburgh Fringe debut this year. This is described as "the mother of all confessional shows" and features stories from her dysfunctional childhood, perilous career, and life as a single working mother.

Ahir Shah: Dots

Missing Ahir Shah's show last year is one of the few Fringe regrets I have from 2018 as so many of my friends raved about it. I've since seen him do a small spot at a Glasgow comedy night and on Live At The Apollo but I am looking forward to seeing a full hour from him at the festival.

