EDINBURGH 2019: Mark Nelson Q&A

BWW catches up with Mark Nelson to chat about bringing Brexit Wounds to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Brexit Wounds.

Brexit Wounds was supposed to be about what Britain would look like after we left the EU. Now, God knows what it'll end up being about.

Are you having to do any rewrites?

Yeah, pretty much every single week if I am honest. Wish the news would just stop for a while.

I read that you don't stay in Edinburgh during the festival- would you recommend staying outside of the Fringe bubble?

It is absolutely essential. Years ago I stayed for the run and it was the summer of the London riots. Me and my pal turned on the TV and hadn't even realised it was happening. We had been trapped in that self-obsessed Fringe cocoon. Never again.

Where might we have seen you before?

I would imagine on stage at one of the comedy clubs I have been touring for years. Either that or as Isla Nelson's Dad.

What's next for you after the festival?

The second series of my radio show The Good, The Bad & The Unexpected is being broadcast. As well as my very own TV show Bad Influencer. So pretty exciting.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/mark-nelson-brexit-wounds

