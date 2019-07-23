EDINBURGH 2019: Langston Kerman Q&A

LA based TV actor LANGSTON KERMAN has some badman truths to lay down in his Edinburgh debut LOOSE CANNON, as he lets loose on material born out the experience of living with a convicted sex offender. He talked to BroadwayWorld about the show ahead of its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run.

Tell us a bit about The Loose Cannon.

On the surface, The Loose Cannon is the story of a convicted sex offender who I accidentally shared an apartment with for three months. However, at its core it is much more a journey through my attempts at becoming a better, more decent person before my upcoming wedding -- you know, the type of person who doesn't accidentally end up living with convicted sex offenders. It's a chance for me to really explore challenging questions of good and evil and the true potential of eternal happiness. Also, it's a wonderful outlet for me to talk about mine and other people's penises.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

The honest answer is because I didn't have anything better going on in August, but I should probably think of something more thoughtful to say here. In truth, Edinburgh Fringe has an amazing reputation for being a place for comedians to really stretch their craft into new territory. I've heard so many stories about the wide array of shows that come out of this festival and it seemed like a perfect place for me to explore something edgy and a little scary in front of audiences that are fully prepared to go along for the ride. Not to mention, I love the Scottish accent. Everyone's speaking English, but I don't understand it. It's like Jamaica for white people.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who can afford a ticket. I'm desperate. Please don't leave me alone in that room. I can't keep talking to myself. It's getting weird.

Where might we know you from?

I've been on TV a few times. Mostly in America: HBO's Insecure, Comedy Central's South Side and I was also on the local news once, talking about my school's pumpkin carving contest. That last one is honestly my favorite credit. No one ever lets me lead with that one.

What's next for you after the festival?

It depends how the festival goes. If my show is a big hit, I hope to make millions of dollars and start ordering charcuterie at restaurants and wear sunglasses even when I'm indoors around my grandmother. If the show is a failure, I'll probably go back to sleeping in my mom's basement, and then borrowing her car so that I can have sex with girls who should've tried harder at essay writing when we were in high school. Either way, life will move on.

Langston Kerman's 'Loose Cannon' is at Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 1st July - 25th August (not 12thh) Tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/langston-kerman-the-loose-canon

