EDINBURGH 2019: Brodi Snook Q&A

BWW catches up with Brodi Snook to chat about bringing Handful to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Handful.

'Handful' is my Edinburgh fringe debut and I am pants-wettingly excited. It is a very fun, brazen and at times tender hour of comedy that celebrates flaws, filth and f*ck ups. It is full of stories and secrets and things that I shouldn't say out loud to strangers.

What was the inspiration to write the show?

The show was inspired by the time that I went on a date with someone and I was called a 'handful' within the first five minutes. Dear reader: I did not marry him. It's an interesting concept to explore, particularly the connotations for women being considered 'too much' by society. Where does it start? Does it end? Why don't they serve wine in pints?

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I have attended the festival a few times as a punter and comedy nerd, but this will be my first foray into the other side. I am expecting happy chaos, a week three meltdown and to not pack enough layers for Scottish 'summer'.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

My strongest audience-love tends to come from the young gals, but I like to think I appeal to anyone who has ever head butted their date, wee'd in an empty Pringles can and/or tried and failed at public transport sex. If you tick none of the above boxes, come to my show to learn from the master.

Are there any other shows you're hoping to catch while in Edinburgh?

I am VERY excited to see Olga Koch's show 'If/Then', my fellow Aussie Rhys Nicholson's 'Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations' and London Hughes 'To Catch a D*ck'. My babes Helen Bauer and Kelly Convey are also debuting this year with what will be brilliant shows so I also can't wait to see them smash it!

You can see Brodi Snook: Handful at Gilded Balloon- Wee Room from 31st July- 26th August at 8:15pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

