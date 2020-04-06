Dr Dawn Harper Launches Live Clinic Show With The Barn Theatre

TV medic and Embarrassing Bodies star Dr Dawn Harper and the Barn Theatre in Cirencester have announced a weekly live streamed digital series, Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper.

Each week Dr Dawn Harper will answer any medical questions the public may have, and specifically questions surrounding the virus pandemic. The series will air live on the Barn Theatre's social media accounts every Monday at 3pm, with the first episode going live on 6 April 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

Join us every Monday at 3pm for Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper! Our Barn Ambassador @DrDawnHarper is here to answer all of your medical questions in our newest Behind The Barn Door series. Send your questions to drdawn@barntheatre.org.uk for upcoming episodes! pic.twitter.com/a7GYkRhcKb - Barn Theatre (@theBarnTheatre) April 6, 2020

Dr Dawn, who was recently announced as a Barn Theatre ambassador, said of the series, "I'm really excited to be joining up with the Barn Theatre to offer a live clinic as part of Behind The Barn Door on Mondays at 3pm. I'm looking forward to taking questions from the public and hopefully allaying fears and taking some pressure off NHS services."

Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper forms part of the Barn Theatre's free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. The series joins British record holder Kenton Cool's mountaineering show, Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool, Giffords Circus' Tweedy the Clown's children's entertainment show, Tweedy's Lost & Found, as well as weekly live Q&As with Cotswold District Council leader Joe Harris and local MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

The streaming service airs live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels. Questions for future episodes of Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper can be sent to drdawn@barntheatre.org.uk

The Barn Theatre's wardrobe department are also doing their part in supporting those on the front line as they have started creating scrubs for local NHS surgeries.

The initiative started when wardrobe supervisor Denise Cleal noticed a plea in the Facebook group Cheltenham and Cirencester Scrubbers - For The Love Of Scrubs NHS, an appeal highlighting the lack of scrubs in local surgeries and hospitals all over the country. Upon seeing this, Denise and wardrobe assistant Bridget Griffiths, decided that whilst the theatre was temporarily closed they would set to work hand-making scrubs for local surgeries and help support the front line.

Denise said "I'm the wardrobe supervisor at the Barn Theatre, and as my work there has ceased for the time being, I have time on my hands. When I saw the appeal to make scrubs for the NHS I jumped at the chance to help. This is extremely important to me as my daughter works for NHS Scotland and several other close family members are also working on the front line for NHS England. In a small way I feel I can support them by doing what I love most - sewing, and am grateful to be able to help."

Bridget said "in these strange times it's easy to feel powerless but so grateful to those working on the front line. So I am happy to be able to use my own skills to help in some small way."

Dr Dawn Harper has shown her support for the department saying "We are running short of scrubs on the frontline. I'm so proud of the wardrobe department at the Barn Theatre for stepping up and offering their services to make scrubs for local surgeries. Giving back is what the Barn do best. Thank you"





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You