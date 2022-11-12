Donmar Warehouse to Host A SONG FOR LUCE Tribute Concert In Memory of Lucinda Shaw

On Sunday 20 November, Donmar Warehouse will host A Song For Luce, a tribute concert in memory of the late Australian-born UK performer Lucinda Shaw. The event will include live music, stories, laughter and the joy of coming together to share wonderful anecdotes about Lucinda. The performance will be at 18:00.

There will be performances from a live band as well as nearest and dearest performing selected pieces that mean something to them and their relationship with Lucinda. There will be a raffle and auction to help raise money for Macmillan and The Royal Theatrical Fund. Performers include Jennifer Tierney (Come From Away) Gloria Ontirini (Upstart Crow) Lauren Ingram (Rock Horror Show) Lauren Hall (42nd Street) and many more. All profits going from the event will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support and The Royal Theatrical Fund.

In December 2020, Australian-born Performer Lucinda Shaw passed away aged just 36, following a two year battle with cancer. Lucinda trained at Brent Street Studios in Sydney, where she began her career in musical theatre. Her first principal role was playing The Lady of the Lake in Monty Python's Spamalot in Melbourne, for which she was nominated for a Helpman Award. After relocating to the UK, she quickly established herself as a talent to watch, with credits including Violet in It's A Wonderful Life at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, The Enchantress in Sleeping Beauty at the Birmingham Hippodrome and Mazeppa in Gypsy at Leicester Curve. Her West End debut came playing the Diva in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Palace Theatre, and she was subsequently seen in The Bodyguard, From Here to Eternity and Gypsy (Chichester Festival production). Lucinda travelled the UK, Europe and International Venues with tours of Cats, We Will Rock You and Shrek. She was involved in workshops for Groundhog Day and Wonder.Land at the National Theatre and appeared in the film version of London Road, both directed by Rufus Norris. Other UK credits included playing Tracy in the UK premiere of The Life at Southwark Playhouse.

