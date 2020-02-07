Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL in London Releases Cast Recording

Dolly Parton's phenomenally successful 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL has released a West End Cast Recording, which is available to stream and download now. It can be found on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. https://slinky.to/9to5-TheMusical

Recorded live at the Savoy Theatre with the West End cast, led by Caroline Sheen, Amber Davies, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford and Brian Conley, 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL has a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country herself featuring Backwoods Barbie, Get Out and Stay Out, Shine Like the Sun and the of course, the title number. It tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL took the West End by storm in February 2019, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. Now celebrating its first birthday in London, the hit show continues to play to sold-out audiences in the capital as well as around the UK (embarking on the second leg of its national tour in May 2020) and, from April, Australia too!

The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You