Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Will Embark on 2020 UK Tour; Dates Announced!

Following a sell-out 2019 tour that ends in Dublin this Saturday, Dolly Parton announced today that 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will return for a second tour in 2020. The tour will open at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 29 May 2020 where it will play until 6 June 2020, before visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (9 - 13 June 2020), Nottingham Theatre Royal (16 - 20 June 2020), Southampton Mayflower (22 - 27 June 2020), Leeds Grand Theatre (29 June - 4 July 2020), Theatre Royal Plymouth (14 - 18 July 2020), Regent's Theatre Stoke on Trent (21 - 25 July 2020), Southend Cliff's Pavilion (28 July - 1 August 2020), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (4 - 8 August 2020), Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 15 August 2020), Llandudno Venue Cymru (18 - 22 August 2020), Manchester Palace Theatre (25 - 29 August 2020), Eden Court Inverness (1 - 5 September 2020), King's Theatre Glasgow (8 - 12 September 2020) and Sheffield Lyceum (15 - 19 September 2020). Casting for the 2020 tour will be announced soon.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL continues to play at The Savoy Theatre in London's West End where it is booking until May 2020.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February this year, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.

Tour Dates:

FRIDAY 29 MAY - SATURDAY 6 JUNE 2020

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 JUNE - SATURDAY 13 JUNE 2020

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 JUNE - SATURDAY 20 JUNE 2020

Nottingham Theatre Royal

https://trch.co.uk/

ON SALE 27 NOVEMBER

MONDAY 22 JUNE - SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 29 JUNE - SATURDAY 4 JULY 2020

Leeds Grand Theatre

https://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 JULY - SATURDAY 18 JULY 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/

ON SALE 29 NOVEMBER

TUESDAY 21 JULY - SATURDAY 25 JULY 2020

Regent Theatre Stoke on Trent

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 JULY - SATURDAY 1 AUGUST 2020

Southend Cliff's Pavilion

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/

ON SALE 25 NOVEMBER

TUESDAY 4 AUGUST - SATURDAY 8 AUGUST 2020

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

https://marlowetheatre.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 AUGUST - SATURDAY 15 AUGUST 2020

Bristol Hippodrome

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 18 AUGUST - SATURDAY 22 AUGUST 2020

Llandudno Venue Cymru

https://venuecymru.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 25 AUGUST - SATURDAY 29 AUGUST 2020

Manchester Palace Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 1 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 5 SEPTEMBER 2020

Eden Court Inverness

https://eden-court.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2020

King's Theatre Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2020

Sheffield Lyceum

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW





