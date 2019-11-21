Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Will Embark on 2020 UK Tour; Dates Announced!
Following a sell-out 2019 tour that ends in Dublin this Saturday, Dolly Parton announced today that 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will return for a second tour in 2020. The tour will open at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 29 May 2020 where it will play until 6 June 2020, before visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (9 - 13 June 2020), Nottingham Theatre Royal (16 - 20 June 2020), Southampton Mayflower (22 - 27 June 2020), Leeds Grand Theatre (29 June - 4 July 2020), Theatre Royal Plymouth (14 - 18 July 2020), Regent's Theatre Stoke on Trent (21 - 25 July 2020), Southend Cliff's Pavilion (28 July - 1 August 2020), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (4 - 8 August 2020), Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 15 August 2020), Llandudno Venue Cymru (18 - 22 August 2020), Manchester Palace Theatre (25 - 29 August 2020), Eden Court Inverness (1 - 5 September 2020), King's Theatre Glasgow (8 - 12 September 2020) and Sheffield Lyceum (15 - 19 September 2020). Casting for the 2020 tour will be announced soon.
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL continues to play at The Savoy Theatre in London's West End where it is booking until May 2020.
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February this year, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.
Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.
Tour Dates:
FRIDAY 29 MAY - SATURDAY 6 JUNE 2020
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 9 JUNE - SATURDAY 13 JUNE 2020
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 16 JUNE - SATURDAY 20 JUNE 2020
Nottingham Theatre Royal
ON SALE 27 NOVEMBER
MONDAY 22 JUNE - SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 29 JUNE - SATURDAY 4 JULY 2020
Leeds Grand Theatre
https://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 14 JULY - SATURDAY 18 JULY 2020
ON SALE 29 NOVEMBER
TUESDAY 21 JULY - SATURDAY 25 JULY 2020
Regent Theatre Stoke on Trent
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 28 JULY - SATURDAY 1 AUGUST 2020
Southend Cliff's Pavilion
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/
ON SALE 25 NOVEMBER
TUESDAY 4 AUGUST - SATURDAY 8 AUGUST 2020
Marlowe Theatre Canterbury
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 11 AUGUST - SATURDAY 15 AUGUST 2020
Bristol Hippodrome
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 18 AUGUST - SATURDAY 22 AUGUST 2020
Llandudno Venue Cymru
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 25 AUGUST - SATURDAY 29 AUGUST 2020
Manchester Palace Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 1 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 5 SEPTEMBER 2020
Eden Court Inverness
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 8 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2020
King's Theatre Glasgow
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2020
Sheffield Lyceum
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
ON SALE NOW