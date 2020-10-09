Disney Theatrical Group Launches Wellbeing Resource for Primary Schools

The resource has been launched to mark the forthcoming opening of Disney’s Frozen the Musical in the West End.

To mark the forthcoming opening of Disney's Frozen the Musical in the West End, Disney Theatrical Group has created a resource for primary schools that supports wellbeing. Designed to be used flexibly at Key Stage 2, and using the much-loved Frozen characters, pupils can explore the landscape of emotions, helping them build resilience, create strong friendships and celebrate the fact that we are all unique.

With wellbeing now a key part of the curriculum, this brand-new resource examines a variety of areas which impact primary age children, including emotions, trust, friendship and uniqueness. It also provides teachers with an adaptable framework to help support and deliver the resource's four lesson plans.

Through fun and engaging activities, pupils will be enabled to gain confidence in speaking positively about their feelings, and given the vocabulary to do so in a safe environment. They will explore different scenarios through the eyes of the familiar Frozen characters in the form of puppets. On the way, they will learn how to manage emotions, resolve conflict and celebrate what makes them special.

After participating in these activities, the pupils will create their own short drama, which can be performed in a peer-led assembly.

Nancy Shakerley, Education and Outreach Manager at Disney Theatrical Group, "With wellbeing now a vital part of the curriculum, Frozen the Musical has delivered a creative resource with content that supports teachers to deliver lessons around sensitive topics. Utilising the characters of Frozen, known and loved by children nationwide, it provides them a shorthand to understand the topics being explored. Whilst meeting the classroom objectives and curriculum, this resource gives the children the freedom to explore emotions, friendships, trust and uniqueness in a fun, interactive way, using the structure of four adaptable lesson plans."

Jake Philpott, member of Disney Theatrical Group's Teacher Advisory Board commented, "The Frozen the Musical Wellbeing materials are a brilliant resource, and definitely fit with the new objectives and nationwide focus on children's wellbeing and the spotlight on the child as a 'whole', with research showing that the earlier you can get children talking about their emotions, the better. The ability to use it flexibly is essential, given the demands on the timetable - and making the questions focused on Olaf gives the distance and the freedom for children to respond freely as they can reflect their feelings."

To sign up for the resource, please go to: www.nationalschoolspartnership.com/initiatives/frozenmusicalwellbeing.

The first 100 schools that sign up will receive the resource in hard copy, including the puppets which can be assembled using split pins.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, Disney's Frozen opens at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 14 April 2021, with previews from 2 April, and is booking until 24 October 2021. The cast includes Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Frozen - produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher - opened on Broadway in March 2018 to box office records, and three Tony Award® nominations including for Best Musical. In addition to the opening in London, the musical recently embarked on a North American tour, and new productions will open in Australia later this year, and in Japan and Hamburg within the next year.

