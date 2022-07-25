Dickson Mbi Presents ENOWATE at Sadler's Wells Theatre in October

Dickson Mbi presents the London premiere of Enowate in Sadler's Wells Theatre on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October as part of the Well Seasoned programme to celebrate Black dancemakers.



From Cameroon to Dagenham and back, he returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre during Black History Month with a compelling show drawing on elements of popping and contemporary dance.

Enowate is Dickson's first full length work, crafted through a collaboration with a world renown creative team: Lee Curran (Light Design), Yeast Culture - Nick Hillel & Adam Smith (Animation), Roger Goula (Composer), Simon McBurney (Mentor & Dramaturge), Farooq Chaudhry (Creative Producer), Daniel Lismore (Costume).

Allying power and grace, Dickson Mbi summons multiple identities in this solo performance inspired by a life-changing journey to his ancestral home in Cameroon, where he reconnected with his animistic spiritual practice.

Enowate, meaning 'truth stands', is an introspective reflection touching on universal questions around identity. It features otherworldly animation by Yeast Culture, which allows us to experience the multiple worlds Dickson discovers within himself.



An original score, created by Dickson and his long-time collaborator Roger Goula, takes inspiration from Dickson's visceral experience of returning home, his ancestral memories, and influences from his East London upbringing.

Dickson Mbi said: "Enowate is my most personal show yet - through the creative process I am reflecting on my experience of being lost between cultures and finding my authentic self. An exploration that requires me to expose myself to the fragility of what it means to be a person of colour in today's world. I created the show to connect with people and to share my history with them. I am hoping the show acts as a cathartic ritual - ultimately exploring what it means to be human.

"Today, while important conversations around identity occupy our minds it feels timely and relevant to consider what it means to be African in the West, and to be seen as a Westerner in Africa - I have the privilege to be connected to my ancestry and my family's traditions, but I realise it is not the case for many. With this is mind, I am humbled and honoured to be able to share this work in London for the first time during Black History Month."



A renowned hip hop and popping artist, Dickson Mbi learnt and danced with choreographer and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Russell Maliphant for eight years after being spotted performing at Sadler's Wells. In 2019 he was commissioned by BBC Young Dancer to create the winning choreography Unstrung and since then has taken part in devising the choreography for the award. For this year's final, the Young BBC Dancers performance included premieres of new duets and trios choreographed by Dickson Mbi and others.

Dickson Mbi also took part in a project marking the first international collaboration between Akram Khan Company and Peacock Contemporary Dance Company in China with Portraits in Otherness which premiered at Sadler's Wells in 2018.

The Well Seasoned programme was designed by Sadler's Wells' Artistic Director and Chief Executive Alistair Spalding and Breakin' Convention's Director Michelle Norton and Artistic Director Jonzi D, to platform work by both UK-based and international Black dancemakers.