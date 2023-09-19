Derren Brown's UNBELIEVABLE Begins Previews at The Criterion Theatre

Performances run 19 September 2023 to 07 April 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Brand new magic show, UNBELIEVABLE, opens for previews today (19 September 2023) in London's West End at the Criterion theatre, fusing together the best of theatre with illusion, sleight of hand and mind reading.

 

UNBELIEVABLE features a live band and a magic company of multi-talented performers with extraordinary gifts who bring to life, on stage, an evening of trickery that will leave audiences amazed.  

 

The audience will become an essential element of the show from the moment they set foot in the theatre - the beating heart of the production. No two performances will be the same.  

 

Created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, and long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor. After decades of appearing on stage solo, this will be the first time that one of Derren's shows will be performed by a cast rather than himself.

Speaking on UNBELIEVABLE, Derren Brown said: “We have reimagined what a night of illusion could be. We have taken the love and experience we've put into my own stage work over twenty years and created, from the ground up, a proper, original, theatrical experience. I think we have liberated the magic show. It's going to be a glorious thing.”  

Derren Brown will not appear on stage in Unbelievable.

A co-production with Colchester Mercury Theatre Ltd




