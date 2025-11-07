David Tennant, Caissie Levy, and Juliet Stevenson Lead New Season of Streaming Releases on National Theatre at Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Winter, National Theatre at Home will welcome a trio of powerful new titles for streaming worldwide — from a West End revival starring David Tennant, to an award-winning musical that redefined modern theatre, and a haunting new National Theatre production exploring memory and morality.

GOOD

GOOD, produced by Kate Horton for Fictionhouse and by Playful Productions, releases to the platform from 25 November. Watch David Tennant (Doctor Who) in his much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain's most powerful, political plays. As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor's timely tale, with a cast also featuring Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (Bacchae). GOOD was filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London in 2022.

Next to Normal

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal will be available to stream worldwide on National Theatre at Home from 2 December, excluding subscribers in the US. This intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief, stars Caissie Levy as Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Michael Longhurst (Constellations) directs this powerful and emotionally charged rock musical with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The production was filmed at London's Wyndham's Theatre after a celebrated season at The Donmar Warehouse. Next to Normal is a David Stone and Donmar Warehouse production, presented by Liberator Film Services.

The Land of the Living

Fresh from its run in the Dorfman theatre, The Land of the Living by David Lan will also join the platform soon. Juliet Stevenson stars in this remarkable and timely new play, directed by Stephen Daldry (The Jungle, The Inheritance). Thomas, one of thousands of children stolen by the Nazis from Eastern Europe, is under the care of Ruth, a UN relief worker. Years later, Thomas visits Ruth, and the decisions she made as a young woman are called powerfully into question.

These latest additions join the growing collection of cutting-edge theatre on National Theatre at Home. Launched in 2020, the platform now offers over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description. All the shows announced here will be available with Audio Description.