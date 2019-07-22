Dave Malloy to Appear In Conversation At Southwark Playhouse

Three-time Tony Award nominee and writer and composer of Preludes, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Ghost Quartet Dave Malloy will appear in conversation with Matt Wolf at Southwark Playhouse after the performance of Preludes on Thursday, 19 September 2019.

The talk is free to audience members with a ticket to the show that evening.

Dave Malloy is a composer, writer, performer and orchestrator. His shows include Octet, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Score, Book, and Orchestrations), Ghost Quartet, Preludes, Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, Three Pianos, All Hands, Beardo, Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, The Sewers, Sandwich, Clown Bible and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. He is the winner of two Obie Awards, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, a Theater World Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant. Future projects include Moby-Dick, premiering at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA this December.

Online link to Preludes: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/preludes/





