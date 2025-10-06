Danny DeVito Will Host MATILDA in Concert at Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Albert Hall has announced five titles for its 2026 Films in Concert lineup, including a 30th anniversary in-concert screening of Matilda (1996) hosted and narrated by Danny DeVito, as well as Interstellar, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, and Brassed Off.

Several of the concerts will feature appearances by original film creatives, including Interstellar organist Roger Sayer, Matilda composer David Newman, and creatives behind Brassed Off including director Mark Herman, producer Steve Abbott, and the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We’re thrilled to present our biggest season yet for Films in Concert, with a huge breadth of titles to choose from and something for all the family. It’s especially exciting to be joined by so many of the original creators of these films, who have been hugely influential in the history of film music.”

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Matilda (1996), the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s iconic story, Danny DeVito will host and narrate a European Premiere in-concert screening accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The concert will be conducted by the film’s composer, David Newman, who will take part in a pre-concert talk with DeVito. Matilda in Concert will be presented in association with the Roald Dahl Story Company.

Interstellar will be presented live in concert with Ben Palmer conducting the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and Roger Sayer on organ, who performed on the original soundtrack.

Brassed Off returns to its spiritual home for a special 30th anniversary screening, with live accompaniment from the brass band that inspired the story. The screening will be accompanied by the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and members of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields under the baton of Ben Palmer. There will be an exclusive Q&A before the show with director Mark Herman and producer Steve Abbott.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert returns to the Royal Albert Hall with the Chineke! Orchestra, following its European Premiere here in 2023.

25 years ago Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone™ enchanted our screens and now it’s returning for a celebratory in-concert screening, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Philharmonia Chorus, conducted by Justin Freer.

These titles join The Lord of the Rings Weekenders in May 2026, with all three films screened in-concert across two weekends in a European first, with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, who performed on the original soundtracks.

The venue’s Films in Concert series launched in 2009, building on the Hall’s heritage as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the heyday of silent film. In the past 16 years, it has curated a programme of classic films whose unforgettable scores have been performed by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Titles have ranged from beloved musicals (Singin’ in the Rain, West Side Story) to canonical classics (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather) and contemporary blockbusters (Interstellar, Skyfall).

Creatives who have appeared at the shows have included Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), James Cameron (Titanic), actor Sigourney Weaver (Aliens), Sir Sam Mendes (Spectre), and composer David Arnold (Casino Royale), along with the stars of Indian smash-hit RRR, which had its in-concert world premiere at the Hall in 2025.