Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI Returns to The Royal Opera House

The production will run 30 November – 15 December.
The Royal Opera's celebrated production of Cavelleria rusticana / Pagliacci returns to the Royal Opera House this November. First staged in 2015, Damiano Michieletto's production was awarded the Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production in 2016 and receives its third revival in The Royal Opera's 2023-24 Season.
For its 2023 revival Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci sees the return of many members of the outstanding 5* rated cast that performed the same roles in 2022. Daniel Oren conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus alongside this cast, which includes Aleksandra Kursak as Santuzza, Roberto Alagna as Turiddu, Dimitri Platanias as Alfio and Elena Zilio as Mamma Lucia in Cavalleria rusticana, and Jorge de León as Canio in Pagliacci. Anna Princeva returns to the Royal Opera House for the first time since her successful House debut in 2022, singing the role of Nedda.
This production also features 20 members of the Royal Opera House Youth Opera Company, who comprise the children's chorus. The Youth Opera Company is The Royal Opera's in-house chorus of 9–13-year-olds, who are provided with training in music and drama, with open auditions held every summer.
Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci runs on the Main Stage from 30 November – 15 December, with tickets available from the Royal Opera House website.
The Royal Opera
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI
Main Stage
30 November – 15 December
Co-production with Opera Australia, La Monnaie Brussels, and The Göteborg Opera.
Tickets: £13 - £245
For more information, and to book, visit: Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (roh.org.uk)
CREATIVES
Cavalleria rusticana
Music Pietro Mascagni
Libretto Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti
Pagliacci
Music Ruggero Leoncavallo
Libretto Ruggero Leoncavallo
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti
CAST
Cavalleria rusticana
Santuzza Aleksandra Kurzak
Turiddu Roberto Alagna
Alfio Dimitri Platanias
Mamma Lucia Elena Zilio
Lola Rachael Wilson
Pagliacci
Canio Jorge de León
Nedda Anna Princeva
Tonio Dimitri Platanias
Silvio Andrzej Filończyk
Beppe Mikeldi Atxalandabaso
The Royal Opera, under the artistic direction of Antonio Pappano, Music Director, and Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, is one of the world's leading opera companies. Based in the iconic Covent Garden theatre, it is renowned both for its outstanding performances of traditional opera and for commissioning new works by today's leading opera composers, such as George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès.
Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.
