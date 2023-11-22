Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI Returns to The Royal Opera House

The production will run 30 November – 15 December.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI Returns to The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera's celebrated production of Cavelleria rusticana / Pagliacci returns to the Royal Opera House this November. First staged in 2015, Damiano Michieletto's production was awarded the Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production in 2016 and receives its third revival in The Royal Opera's 2023-24 Season.

For its 2023 revival Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci sees the return of many members of the outstanding 5* rated cast that performed the same roles in 2022. Daniel Oren conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus alongside this cast, which includes Aleksandra Kursak as Santuzza, Roberto Alagna as Turiddu, Dimitri Platanias as Alfio and Elena Zilio as Mamma Lucia in Cavalleria rusticana, and Jorge de León as Canio in Pagliacci. Anna Princeva returns to the Royal Opera House for the first time since her successful House debut in 2022, singing the role of Nedda.

This production also features 20 members of the Royal Opera House Youth Opera Company, who comprise the children's chorus. The Youth Opera Company is The Royal Opera's in-house chorus of 9–13-year-olds, who are provided with training in music and drama, with open auditions held every summer.

Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci runs on the Main Stage from 30 November – 15 December, with tickets available from the Royal Opera House website.

Performance Details: 

***

The Royal Opera
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI
Main Stage
30 November – 15 December
Co-production with Opera Australia, La Monnaie Brussels, and The Göteborg Opera.

Tickets: £13 - £245
For more information, and to book, visit: Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (roh.org.uk)

CREATIVES

Cavalleria rusticana

Music Pietro Mascagni
Libretto Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

Pagliacci

Music Ruggero Leoncavallo
Libretto Ruggero Leoncavallo
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

CAST

Cavalleria rusticana

Santuzza Aleksandra Kurzak
Turiddu Roberto Alagna
Alfio Dimitri Platanias
Mamma Lucia Elena Zilio
Lola Rachael Wilson

Pagliacci

Canio Jorge de León 
Nedda Anna Princeva
Tonio Dimitri Platanias
Silvio Andrzej Filończyk
Beppe Mikeldi Atxalandabaso

***

About The Royal Opera 

The Royal Opera, under the artistic direction of Antonio Pappano, Music Director, and Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, is one of the world's leading opera companies. Based in the iconic Covent Garden theatre, it is renowned both for its outstanding performances of traditional opera and for commissioning new works by today's leading opera composers, such as George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès. 

About the Royal Opera House 

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035. 

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL

Last night, ELF: The Musical celebrated the official opening of the show at the Dominion Theatre. Guests in attendance included Matt Lucas, Heidi Range, Samantha Spiro, Diana Vickers, Bradley McIntosh and more.  Check out photos from the red carpet here!

2
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Gard Photo
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Garden

Street performers represented by Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, marched on Westminster City Hall to deliver a 5,000 signature petition to Council Leader Adam Hug, calling on him to revoke the licensing scheme in Covent Garden.

3
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre

Tom Littler’s sparkling new production of She Stoops To Conquer is a festive delight

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions critically acclaimed West End transfer, The Motive and the Cue.  See the photos below.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You