Dame Julie Andrews Comes To The Royal Festival Hall To Discuss New Memoir

In a UK-exclusive event Southbank Centre, in collaboration with Fane Productions, presents 'A Conversation with Dame Julie Andrews' on the afternoon of Saturday 2 November 2019. This one-time special event will see the beloved and much-honoured star of stage and screen Dame Julie Andrews discuss her highly anticipated memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, in conversation with acclaimed actor Alex Jennings at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

With her trademark honesty and lively wit, Dame Julie will reflect on her extraordinary career, chronicling the experiences and the stage and film roles that have garnered her multiple awards and a very special place in the nation's heart. From her iconic performance as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady on Broadway, her feature film debut as the magical Mary Poppins, her unforgettable portrayal of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, to her more recent roles in The Princess Diaries films, as Marlena in the hugely successful Despicable Me and Minion franchises and as Queen Lillian in the blockbuster Shrek franchise, Dame Julie will take the audience on a very special, very intimate journey spanning more than half a century.

Dame Julie will discuss her career with Alex Jennings, a three-time Olivier Award-winning actor who has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, and recently appeared on the Royal Festival Hall stage himself starring in The Light in the Piazza. His screen credits include The Crown, The Lady in the Van and The Queen. In 2016 he played Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady at the Sydney Opera House in the 60th anniversary production directed by Dame Julie Andrews.

The conversation will be followed by an audience Q+A with pre-sourced questions.

An allocation of tickets goes on sale to Southbank Centre Members at 10am on Tuesday 30 July and a further allocation goes on sale to the General Public at 10am on Wednesday 31 July. Each ticket will include a hardback copy of Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years (RRP £20) supplied by Foyles bookshop.

Dame Julie joins a stellar Southbank Centre Literature Autumn 2019 Season line-up which sees appearances from Louis Theroux, Malcolm Gladwell, Malorie Blackman, Richard Ayoade, Celeste Ng, Randall Munroe, Lenny Henry, Sara Pascoe, Hannah Gadsby, Richard Dawkins and more. The season also sees Southbank Centre's thirteenth London Literature Festival which runs 17-27 October and opens with Poetry International. Events in collaboration with Fane Productions as part of the season include Nadiya Hussain, Philippa Perry, Elizabeth Day and Armistead Maupin in conversation with Neil Gaiman.

For more information or to buy tickets please visit the Southbank Centre website HERE or call 020 3879 9555.





