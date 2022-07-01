Daisy Wood-Davis and Hannah Lowther Join KINKY BOOTS Concert, Plus Additional Date Added

Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert will be stepping out and painting the town red for an extra night on Tuesday 9 August at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer.

Kinky Boots is the feel-good musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, based on the popular 2005 film of the same name. Previously announced cast are Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown The Musical), as Lola/Simon, Matt Jay Willis (Busted, Waitress, Wicked) as Charlie and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, SIX) as Lauren.

Kicking up their heels to join them is Ahmed Hamad (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, RENT) as Harry, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Hair) as Nicola, Duane Goode (Aladdin, The Smartest Giant In Town) as George/Simon Snr, Graham Bickley (Sunset Boulevard, Ragtime) as Mister Price. Hannah Lowther (Heathers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Gemma Louise, Kayleigh McKnight (Tina Turner The Musical, Les Misérables) as Trish, Madison Swan (Book of Mormon, Heathers) as Marge, Nikki Bentley (Wicked, Monty Python's Spamalot) as Pat and Sean Needham (9 to 5, Wicked) as Don.

The ensemble of Angels will be led by the Referee Angel, Ashley Samuels and include Eli Caldwell, Finton Flynn, Jayred Lempriere, Jordan Bennett and Ross Carpenter.

Winner of six TONY awards and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2016, the hilarious and joyous musical returns to the West End for the first time in three years in concert form.

Kinky Boots' creative team are as follows - Director: Omar F Okai, Musical Director: Freddie Tapner, Designer: Ruth Sutcliffe, Lighting Designer: Ben Cracknell, Lighting Programmer: Chris Winn, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Casting: Harry Blumenau, Lighting Designer: Ben Cracknell, Production Manager: Pete Kramer, Company Stage, Manager: Rachael Downey, Assistant Stage Manager: Bryony Relf, Assistant to the Director: Bree Smith, Sound 1: Harry Greatorex, Sound 2: Olly Smith, Production Sound Engineer: Josh Richardson.

Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert is part of three concerts presented in August at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It succeeds the concert stagings of Chess the Musical in Concert on 1 and 2 August and will be followed by Treason the Musical in Concert on 22 and 23 August.