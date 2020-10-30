Daisy Wood-Davis Presents A BEAUTIFUL EVENING Featuring Vicki Manser and Laura Baldwin

The event will take place on Wednesday 2 December at The McMillian Theatre, Somerset and be streamed online.

Acclaimed musical theatre and television star Daisy Wood-Davis will present A BEAUTIFUL EVENING on Wednesday 2 December at The McMillian Theatre, Somerset and streamed online. Daisy will be joined by West End friends Vicki Manser and Laura Baldwin as they take audiences back to the 1960s and 70s with songs from the hit musical BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, in which Daisy recently played the extraordinary Carole King.

Having most recently played 'Carole King' in the 2020 UK Tour of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical", Daisy Wood-Davis is probably best known as 'Kim Butterfield' in Channel 4's "Hollyoaks". Her other TV credits include 'Tansy Meadow' in "EastEnders" and 'Phoebe Crowhurst' in "Holby City". Daisy's theatre credits include 'Laura' in "Dreamboats and Petticoats" in the West End and on tour, 'Janet' in the European tour of "The Rocky Horror Show" and 'Sheila' in the UK tour of "Hair".

Laura Baldwin was recently seen in the 2020 UK Tour of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" playing the role of 'Cynthia Weil'. Prior to this she played 'Dawn' in the original London company of "Waitress" at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Janey in "Eugenius!" and Story Sandra in "Big Fish", both at The Other Palace.

Vicki Manser's West End credits include "SIX" at The Arts Theatre, "Bat Out Of Hell" at Dominion Theatre, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre and "Sunny Afternoon" at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The Musical Director for the evening will be Luke Holman, whose credits include Assistant Musical Director on "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical", and Musical Director on "FAME", "Billy Elliot", "The Full Monty".

This is a hybrid event, with a limited number of socially distanced tickets available for £25, or audiences are invited to watch from the comfort of their own home by purchasing a £10 online stream ticket.

Please note this is a rescheduled date due to Daisy Wood-Davis playing the role of "Cinderella" at The Turbine Theatre.

For more information visit The McMillan Theatre website at www.mcmillantheatre.com.

