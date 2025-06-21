DRIVING IN CIRCLES By Jay Eddy to Perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Driving in Circles, a solo show with live music written, composed, and performed by Jay Eddy, is coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. The show will perform July 30 through August 24.

Get in the car, we’re taking a road trip. An acclaimed new theatre hybrid solo show traversing the highway between confessional monologue, rock band, original music, concert, and stand-up comedy.

Set to Jay Eddy’s self-penned electric art-pop score, Driving in Circles traces the aftermath of intimate violence - mapping our hero’s darky funny, deeply felt, and defiantly hopeful journey through the bodymind-altering landscapes of trauma towards something like happiness.

An audiovisual road-movie, Jay Eddy’s interdisciplinary autobiographical show explores the aftershocks of intimate violence, their relationship with their sister, and how the past deeply impacts the present. A work that balances tragedy with heavy doses of joy and hope - shared with the audience through a skilled blend of pop, western, disco, dance, and rock music numbers, paired with irreverent comedy - Driving In Circles examines the beautiful necessity of coming together in community, and just how much we all really need each other.

A music and theatre show that crosses and expands creative boundaries to create an irreverent road trip of reflection and connection - an uncovering of experience and emotivity through sound, space, and voice - Driving In Circles is a love story: between two sisters, between two friends, between one troubled kid and the world they almost turned away from.

