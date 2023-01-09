DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe

We know the story well: young dreamer moves to a big city, struggles for a bit but within a few short years makes it big! However, this is often the exception rather than the rule. So, what happens to everybody else?

Introducing the debut one woman play by actress, writer & comedian Nina Rubesa (Soho Theatre alum) who after walking away from a promising career as an artist manager in the UK music industry has been experimenting with content and form in storytelling, including her 100-monologue project created during Lockdown 2020. Her content has been viewed over 100,000 times. Nina is an advocate for experimentation as well as mindset training within the creative arts.

From a web series that never got made, to a crowdfund that never launched, to a half-finished trailer, to a short film that got cancelled, to a TV series outline and multiple drafts of a pilot episode that never saw the light of day, along with over 500 notes collected in the notes app over 4 years... Dreamers, is the epitome of the creative process and artist journey.

Dreamers is about a foreign, 30-year-old singer/songwriter in London who is still considered a "failure" according to traditional success markers. It celebrates the messy middle, questions our obsession with success and spotlights those crazy enough to pursue their dreams.

Directed by award winning theatre director Niall Phillips (I'm Thinking of Leaving Facebook, Women of Troy, Turkey, Letters from Everyone) founder of Lonesome Schoolboy Productions and Lonesome Workshops where his goal is to make actors feel supported so they can take risks, hone their craft, and explore their talent in a safe space.