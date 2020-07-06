DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, THE TIGER THAT CAME TO TEA, and More Set For UTILITA LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN

Family programming has been announced for Utilita Live From The Drive-In - a series of live drive-in concerts situated across 12 venues in the U.K. Sparking the imagination of children of all ages, where the interactive fun is limitless, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger That Came To Tea, Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Horrible Histories and Brainiac Live will schedule performances across the country.

For more information including complete performance schedules, new dates added and ticket availability please visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein.



Live Nation is reimagining the live experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts and family immersive events in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars. Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the U.K.'s premier drive-in experience featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this Summer.

Dinosaur World Live

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family. Discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Based on Britain's best-loved picture book by Judith Kerr, the Olivier Award nominated West End smash hit The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns this summer, celebrating 12 years on stage! The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised!

Brainiac Live

The most outrageous live science show with exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves, live daredevils stunts and all the experiments you're not allowed to do at home. Based on the popular TV show, come join the fearless Brainiacs as they take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Watch in amazement from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the spectacular mysteries of science!

Justin Live!

Are you ready for a party at the Drive-in? Because children's TV megastar Justin Fletcher will be live on stage with a show packed full of singing and dancing. There will be fun and laughter and a few custard pies too! So what are you waiting for, fasten your seatbelts, start your engines and get ready for a wheely good time....beep beep!

Dick & Dom

Over 24 years Dick & Dom have built a diverse portfolio of programming across different genres including the double BAFTA winning BBC 1 Saturday morning show 'Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow', the BAFTA winning 'Diddy Movie's, 'Diddy TV', 'Splatalot' and 'The Legend of Dick and Dom'. Their science entertainment show 'Absolute Genius' won them the BAFTA for best presenters. The pair have also hosted 'The Sunday Morning Show' (BBC Radio 1) and 'Are You Smarter than a 10 Year Old' (Sky 1). Recently they started hosting their own Podcast - 'Cash From Chaos', a live game show where the audience can win their show fee and 'Diddy Pod' for BBC Sounds. They have also voiced many animations including 'Bananas in Pyjamas', 'Asterix: Mansion of the Gods' & 'Horrid Henry's 'Wild weekend' (Netflix). This summer Dick & Dom will bring their fun to a drive-in near you.

Horrible Histories

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So Horrible Histories is bringing them live to the stage! Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria! It's the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in - to entertain the whole family this August!

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will also see some of the biggest names in U.K. music perform live on stage backed by a full concert production that audiences can experience from the comfort of their designated area, with each vehicle appropriately distanced from one another. Utilita Live From The Drive-In confirmed live performances with more to be announced already include: Ash, Beverley Knight , Bjorn Again, Boyzlife, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Brookyln Zoo, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Hipsway, Hue & Cry, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, KT Tunstall, The LaFontaines, Lightning Seeds, M Huncho, Majestic Presents Limitless, The Mersey Beatles, Nathan Dawe, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor , Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson , Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, SIX The Musical, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons, Tom Grennan, Tony Hadley, What's Love Got To Do With It? And Whitney - Queen of The Night. Performance schedules and tickets can be found now at LiveNation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

Tickets for Utilita Live From The Drive-In events will be available at LiveNation.co.uk . Visit LiveNation.co.uk for further announcements on performers, entry prices, on-sale dates and further important information. Ensuring the best experience for everyone, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show and boast concert quality sound from a live stages with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government's current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

