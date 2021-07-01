DEATH DROP Cancels Performances Through 4 July Due to New Government COVID Measures

Performances of Death Drop been cancelled at the Garrick Theatre from 30 June - 4 July 2021, due to the cast needing to isolate under the government's new COVID guidelines, British Theatre reports.

Ticketholders will be contacted as soon as possible.

Performances are expected to resume in time for the production's final week.

"We are so sorry not to be welcoming you to Shantay Manor this week, but the health and wellbeing of our company and customers remains our primary concern," a statement reads. "We expect that performances will be able to resume in time for our final week (7 - 11 July inclusive) and we will update customers about these performances as soon as possible."

Death Drop features RuPaul's Drag Race legends Willam and Latrice Royale will star alongside Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois, along with a full drag cast in this hilarious Dragatha Christie murder mystery.

In their West End Debuts, Willam takes on the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London and Myra Dubois as The Lady.

Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars - who all performed in the show last year - have returned to reprise their co-starring roles.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery serves up all the drama, comedy, twists and turns you'll ever need!

