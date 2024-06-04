Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Olivier Award-winning smash hit Dear England will return to The National Theatre in 2025. Performances will run 10 March — 24 May 2025 at the Olivier Theatre.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

The team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

With the upcoming European Championship front of mind, writer James Graham (Punch, Nottingham Playhouse; Sherwood, BBC) and director Rupert Goold (Patriots, Cold War, Almeida Theatre) bring the story into 2024, with an updated version of this ‘thrilling’ (Sunday Times) examination of both nation and game.

Please note this is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. It features characters inspired by some real-life individuals, and some composite characters entirely imagined by the author.

