The Princes Theatre in Clacton reports audience members drinking neat vodka out of a water bottle

Feb. 22, 2023  
Conflict Management Training For Staff Considered in Response to Bad Audience Behaviour

The manager of the Princes Theatre in Clacton, Essex has said conflict management training for staff is being considered amid an increase in "unruly and aggressive" audience members.

Kai Aberdeen, General Manager at the Tendring District Council-run Princes Theatre, said additional checks were necessary to ensure everyone enjoyed themselves at the venue.

Following on from the incident at Edinburgh Playhouse where a fight broke out and a staff member was reportedly punched during a production of Jersey Boys, Aberdeen said "We're very grateful to Edinburgh Theatre for first raising this issue, which is something being experienced by venues right across the country,".

"This is not a big problem we face here at the Princes Theatre, but we have had occasions where theatre-goers have become rowdy; which completely ruins the atmosphere for the rest of the audience, spoiling the occasion for them.

"We have a fantastic front of house team here at the Princes Theatre comprised of a variety of people, some of whom are retired and are working to stay active and involved in doing something they love. It isn't fair to expect them to have to deal with unruly and aggressive people in a theatre setting."

Aberdeen said that a lot of people were bringing vodka into the theatre, disguised in water bottles. "As a licensed premises we also have a legal duty to monitor people's behaviour while they are drinking, which we cannot adequately do when people are drinking neat vodka out of a water bottle in their seats. Additionally, bar sales all help to support the theatre, enabling us to put on great shows for people to enjoy.

"We love running a theatre serving a wide-range of interests, from music across many genres to plays, from youth theatre performances to wrestling, and we don't like to see a very small minority of people ruin a great night out for the rest of the audience."

Photo Credit: Tendring District Council



