Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYS

Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYS

Audience members have been attacking staff at the venue.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Following a performance of Jersey Boys where a fight erupted at the Edinburgh Playhouse, reulsting in the police being called, the venue has released a statement.

Theatre Director Colin Marr released a statement on Twitter writing:

Enough is enough! I am disgusted and angry with the unacceptable audience behaviour that my team has had to endure in recent weeks.

They have been verbally and physically assaulted by a small number of audience members while trying to do their job. Two weeks ago one of my staff was punched. This week one of them was pushed and spat on.

This is becoming far too regular an occurrence - not just in our theatre but in venues across the UK.

There is a very small minority of people who come to our theatre and choose to sing, dance and talk throughout the show in a manner that disturbs others. They either don't know, or don't care, how much this spoils their fellow audience members' experience.

When one of my team asks them politely to stop they become verbally abusive and, in some cases, physical. This is not acceptable.

am asking that when you come to our venue that you are considerate towards your fellow audience members and our members of staff so that we can all enjoy the wonderful entertainment on the stage.

Please be in no doubt that if you are abusive towards our staff you will be asked to leave, and if you are threatening, intimidating or physically abusive we will call the police and you will be banned from our theatre and all ATG Venues.

A full on fist fight reportedly broke out in the balcony toward the end of the evening, followed by another argument later in the stalls which resulted in a 20 minute pause for the musical.

Two men were arrested as a result of the altercations.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.

JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. The Jersey Boys US National Tour is still breaking house records in cities across North America.

JERSEY BOYS first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 - nine amazing years - and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. Last year, the musical returned to the West End, opening the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 10 August 2021. Jersey Boys previously played two record-breaking UK and Ireland Tours from 2014 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2019.

Photo credit: Birgit + Ralf Brinkhoff

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
SOMETHING ROTTEN Writer Says Mel Brooks Ripped Them Off Photo
SOMETHING ROTTEN Writer Says Mel Brooks Ripped Them Off
John O’Farrell, the book writer of Something Rotten!, has tweeted that Mel Brooks 'ripped [them] off' with a scene in History of the World Part II. In Something Rotten, the character of Shakespeare rejects the idea of adding songs into his plays, which can also be seen in the trailer for Brooks' highly-anticipated sequel to History of the World.
Burns, Fitzgerald, Harada, and More Join Encores! DEAR WORLD Photo
Burns, Fitzgerald, Harada, and More Join Encores! DEAR WORLD
New York City Center has announced principal casting for Encores! Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Learn more about the full cast and how to see the show here!
BC/EFA Awards $2.8 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs Photo
BC/EFA Awards $2.8 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded a record $2,827,500 in grants last week to 141 food service and meal delivery programs across the country, the product of the appeals made across Broadway, Off-Broadway and by national tours during Red Bucket fall fundraising and from the year-end campaign.
THE TIME TRAVELLERS WIFE: THE MUSICAL Will Open in the West End in October Photo
THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Will Open in the West End in October
The world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, will open at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End, following a sold-out season at Storyhouse in Chester in October 2022. 

From This Author - Team BWW


Krolock Kevin Tarte Wird Seine Rolle Im Musical DANCE OF THE VAMPIRESKrolock Kevin Tarte Wird Seine Rolle Im Musical DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES
February 8, 2023

Seit einem Vierteljahrhundert tanzen die Vampire über die Musicalbühnen – das bedeutet 25 Jahre begeisterte Fans, schaurig-schöne Kulissen, rockige Musik, berühmte Balladen und absolute Kultstars in den Hauptrollen! Im Oktober 2022 zelebrierte TANZ DER VAMPIRE im Stuttgarter Stage Palladium Theater das große Jubiläum, aber die Party ist noch lange nicht vorbei: Dieses Frühjahr kehrt einer der am meisten gefeierten Darsteller zurück, den die Vampirshow je gesehen hat: Superstar Kevin Tarte lockt im Mai und Juni erneut als bissiger Graf von Krolock in sein Schloss!
Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYSEdinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYS
February 8, 2023

Following a performance of Jersey Boys where a fight erupted at the Edinburgh Playhouse, reulsting in the police being called, the venue has released a statement.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/8/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/8/2023
February 8, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Video: HAY FEVER Spotted in New YorkVideo: HAY FEVER Spotted in New York
February 7, 2023

Stag and Lion Theatre Company takes on Noel Cowards iconic Comedy of Manners, Hay Fever. The show opens Thursday, February 9th, Performing at the Trinity Theatre, located at 422 West 57th Street.
THE CHER SHOW Will Launch US National TourTHE CHER SHOW Will Launch US National Tour
February 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld has learned that a national tour of The Cher Show will launch in 2023, with confirmed dates through at least early 2024. No launch date or city has yet to be announced for the production, which was originally slated to launch in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.
share