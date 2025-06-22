Company Announced for NERDS at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for byting new musical comedy from the co-creators of 1999 hip-hop sensation The Bomb-itty of Errors (runs in London West End, Off-Broadway and internationally).

Booting up are an incredible Edinburgh Festival Fringe cast with credits across a number of high profile musicals staged in London’s West End and beyond. They are: Kane Oliver Parry (Matilda The Musical, Beautiful UK Tour) as Steve Jobs, Dan Buckley (Fisherman’s Friends the Musical, The Book of Mormon) as Bill Gates, Ethan Pascal Peters (Showstopper The Improvised Muscial, Little Women) as Steve Wozniak, Elliott Evans (Back to The Future, Eugenius!) as Paul Allen, Elise Zavou (Heathers: The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen) as Sally, Teleri Hughes (Heathers The Musical, Les Miserables) as Myrtle, Curtis Patrick (A Streetcar Named Desire, Pretty Woman The Musical) as Dustin/Henchman and Julie Yammanee (Jerry’s Girls, I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical) as Tom Watson/Thekla.

Joining the previously announced company are Adam Blau (Orchestrations), Sophia Pardon (Set & Costume Design), Matt Hockley (Lighting Design) and Chris Duffy (Musical Director).

The production sees Peabody and SAG award winning and four-time Emmy award nominated writer Erik Weiner and three-time Emmy nominated writer Jordan Allen-Dutton team up with What’s on Stage award winning and Olivier nominated director Nick Winston alongside super producer Paul Taylor-Mills (My Son’s a Queer, I Wish You Well).

Nerds dives into the deeper connection (no, not just the Bluetooth kind) between two of the most iconic inventors of the digital age. Witness the geniuses behind the tech revolution like never before, as Bill Gates, the mastermind behind Microsoft, meets Steve Jobs, the ‘wizarding’ ace behind Apple and the innovator of the smartphone. Chronicling their journey from humble garage beginnings to shaping the world as we know it, Watch as these two trailblazers clash, create and rise to greatness.

Creators Jordan Allen-Dutton, Erik Weiner and Hal Goldberg said: “Nerds is a musical about two revolutionary, socially awkward geeks—Bill Gates and Steve Jobs—who accidentally reinvented civilization by building things that go beep in the garage. It’s a funny and touching dot-comedy, with bad fashion, robotic jazz hands, and a rap battle that might just redefine nerd-kind. We’re bringing it to the Edinburgh Fringe because no matter how wild tech gets, nothing beats the raw, analog magic of live theater—and there’s no better place to unleash a scrappy origin story than the world’s scrappiest, boldest stage.”

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Nerds to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this Summer after the success of I Wish You Well and My Son’s a Queer, both having played the Fringe before taking the West End and the world by storm. There’s few better places in the world to premiere new work than the thrilling, creative climate of Edinburgh. Nerds is a joyous, camp and hilarious look at some of the most iconic figures in tech history, just what the world needs right now.”

