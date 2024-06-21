Clare Foster Joins The Cast of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Ambassadors Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivier Award nominee Clare Foster will star as Elowen Keene in THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, alongside the previously announced Olivier Award winner John Dagleish as Benjamin Button, at the Ambassadors Theatre from Thursday 10th October 2024.

Completing the company will also be Katy Ellis. They join Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

Clare Foster's theatre credits include, Travesties at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Apollo Theatre, for which she received an Oliver nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Consent at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Harold Pinter Theatre, Crazy For You at the Novello Theatre, for which she was nominated for a What's On Stage Award for Best Actress in a Musical, the original West End cast of Avenue Q and most recently Best of Enemies at the Noel Coward Theatre. Her screen credits include the role of PC Millie Brown in ITV's The Bill, Nolly, The Crown, Sherlock and Alan Menken's musical comedy series, Galavant.

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production captured hearts last year with its sold-out Southwark Playhouse run - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards.

With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg and Jethro Compton Productions.

