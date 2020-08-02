Citizens Of Song Presents Online Concert 'Music From London's West End Afar'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Citizens of Song - Music Together From Afar, is a non-profit organisation which seeks to unite the world through song and support artists and the arts at this difficult time.

Founder Rebecca Winckworth and her team are presenting the next concert "Music From London's West End Afar" on August 9th at 8pm UK time or 3pm EDT. The show will feature over 20 stars from the West End including current cast members from The Lion King, Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Million Dollar Quartet, Book of Mormon, and many more!

They will perform Musical Theatre favourites, from Les Miserables, to Wicked, Wizard of Oz, to Rent! and many more.

Featured Artists Include: Adam Strong, Alison Arnopp, Andrea Delaney, Ashley Carruthers, Bobbie Little, Brian Gilligan, Colm O'Regan, Eddie Luka, Emma Warren, Ida, Janique Charles, Jeff Leyton, Jess Cervi , Lucy Williamson, Matt Bateman, Mo Sarrar , Pippa Holliday Choreography, Rebecca Winckworth, Robbie Durham, Alex Sharpe, Harrison Sheckler & Friends.

The concert will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube on August 9th at 8pm UK/Ireland time and 3pm EDT.

Entry is free and donation-based- "pay what you can". All donations will go to the performers and participants of the show.

Watch a teaser below!

