Cirque du Soleil Extends Run for ALEGRIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Due to popular demand, today Cirque du Soleil announces further dates for Alegría – In A New Light in London. Making its European debut of the revived production at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, the limited series of performances will now run from 11 January to 3 March 2024.

First premiered in 1994, Alegría has become one of the most beloved shows in the entire history of Cirque du Soleil. Until the end of its 19-year world tour in 2013, Alegría had mesmerised over 14 million spectators around the world, performing in 255 cities across 40 countries globally. In its original incarnation, Alegria performed five successful engagements in London from 1998, including four residencies at the Royal Albert Hall, making London the city the show has visited the most in the world.



In 2019, Alegría was revived and creatively reinterpreted in a new light, ensuring that all its components – stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs – would be as inspiring for today’s audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Re-energised by an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, Alegría remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.



“Following the success of last year’s bestselling engagement of KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities, advance sales for Alegría – In A New Light already confirm the enthusiasm of our London fans for our annual residency in the most iconic venue there is. We are also proud to have renewed our agreement with the Royal Albert Hall and guaranteed our annual winter residency for the next 5 years.”

Duncan J. Fisher, President – Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group



Cirque du Soleil started its much-loved annual residency at the Royal Albert Hall in 1996, becoming a staple of entertainment at the famous London venue as it becomes a permanent big top for over two months each year. Cirque du Soleil touring shows will be presented in the winter yearly at the Royal Albert Hall through 2028 as part of a renewed agreement.

Cirque du Soleil-Alegria is at the Royal Albert Hall from 11 January - 3 March 2024.